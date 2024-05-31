Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vapi Enterprise standalone net profit declines 99.45% in the March 2024 quarter

Vapi Enterprise standalone net profit declines 99.45% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Reported sales nil

Net profit of Vapi Enterprise declined 99.45% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 37.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 97.84% to Rs 0.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 38.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales00.69 -100 02.35 -100 OPM %079.71 -065.96 - PBDT0.310.55 -44 1.411.55 -9 PBT0.310.54 -43 1.411.42 -1 NP0.2137.84 -99 0.8338.49 -98

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

