Niwas Spinning Mills standalone net profit declines 71.43% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 34.88% to Rs 0.58 crore

Net profit of Niwas Spinning Mills declined 71.43% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 34.88% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 14.46% to Rs 0.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.580.43 35 0.710.83 -14 OPM %-12.074.65 --18.31-21.69 - PBDT0.080.21 -62 0.020.01 100 PBT0.080.28 -71 0.010 0 NP0.080.28 -71 0.010 0

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

