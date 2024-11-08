BFL Asset Finvest standalone net profit rises 86.39% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 39.20% to Rs 7.60 crore

Net profit of BFL Asset Finvest rose 86.39% to Rs 3.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 39.20% to Rs 7.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 12.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.7.6012.5040.9214.803.151.693.151.693.151.69

