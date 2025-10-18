Bhageria Industries consolidated net profit rises 80.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 58.31% to Rs 204.39 crore

Net profit of Bhageria Industries rose 80.00% to Rs 11.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 58.31% to Rs 204.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 129.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.204.39129.1111.3110.5123.9916.3416.068.4411.796.55

