REC Q2 PAT rises 9% YoY to Rs 4,415 cr

REC reported a 9.34% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,414.93 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 4,037.72 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

Total income jumped 10.62% YoY to Rs 15,162.38 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

On a sequential basis, the companys consolidated net profit declined by 1.13%, while total income rose by 2.28%.

Total expenses increased 11.66% to Rs 9,613.44 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 8,608.92 crore in Q2 FY25. Finance cost stood at Rs 9,130.68 crore (up 7.34% YoY), while employee benefit expenses were at Rs 66.70 crore (up 1.87% YoY) during the period under review.

Profit before tax (PBT) for the quarter stood at Rs 5,548.94 crore in Q2 FY26, up 8.85% from Rs 5,097.39 crore reported in Q2 FY25.

On a half-year basis, the company's net profit rose 18.44% to Rs 8,880.64 crore on an 11.16% increase in revenue to Rs 29,102.29 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.

Meanwhile, the companys board has declared a second interim dividend of Rs 4.60 per equity share for the financial year 202526. The record date for the said interim dividend is Monday, 27 October 2025, and it will be paid/dispatched on or before 14 November 2025 to eligible shareholders.