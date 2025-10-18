Yes Bank consolidated net profit rises 17.25% in the September 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income decline 4.50% to Rs 7388.75 crore

Net profit of Yes Bank rose 17.25% to Rs 664.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 566.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Total Operating Income declined 4.50% to Rs 7388.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7737.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.7388.757737.2057.6561.43891.05697.41891.05697.41664.31566.59

