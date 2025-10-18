Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yes Bank consolidated net profit rises 17.25% in the September 2025 quarter

Yes Bank consolidated net profit rises 17.25% in the September 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 18 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Total Operating Income decline 4.50% to Rs 7388.75 crore

Net profit of Yes Bank rose 17.25% to Rs 664.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 566.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Total Operating Income declined 4.50% to Rs 7388.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7737.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income7388.757737.20 -5 OPM %57.6561.43 -PBDT891.05697.41 28 PBT891.05697.41 28 NP664.31566.59 17

First Published: Oct 18 2025 | 2:19 PM IST

