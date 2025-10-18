Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Property Share Invt.Trust-Propsh.Platina recommends final dividend

Last Updated : Oct 18 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Of Rs 22017.61 per share

Property Share Invt.Trust-Propsh.Platina announced that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 17 October 2025, inter alia, have recommended the final dividend of Rs 22017.61 per equity Share (i.e. 2.096915238%) , subject to the approval of the shareholders.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 18 2025 | 12:47 PM IST

