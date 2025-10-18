Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Avantel consolidated net profit declines 81.35% in the September 2025 quarter

Avantel consolidated net profit declines 81.35% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 18 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Sales decline 28.42% to Rs 55.42 crore

Net profit of Avantel declined 81.35% to Rs 4.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 22.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 28.42% to Rs 55.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 77.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales55.4277.42 -28 OPM %20.4344.81 -PBDT10.9734.46 -68 PBT6.2231.50 -80 NP4.2722.90 -81

First Published: Oct 18 2025 | 12:20 PM IST

