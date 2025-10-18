Avantel consolidated net profit declines 81.35% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 28.42% to Rs 55.42 crore

Net profit of Avantel declined 81.35% to Rs 4.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 22.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 28.42% to Rs 55.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 77.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.55.4277.4220.4344.8110.9734.466.2231.504.2722.90

