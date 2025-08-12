Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Juniper Hotels standalone net profit declines 27.10% in the June 2025 quarter

Juniper Hotels standalone net profit declines 27.10% in the June 2025 quarter

Aug 12 2025
Sales rise 10.00% to Rs 189.90 crore

Net profit of Juniper Hotels declined 27.10% to Rs 10.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 14.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 10.00% to Rs 189.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 172.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales189.90172.64 10 OPM %38.0333.08 -PBDT60.5238.59 57 PBT37.2917.71 111 NP10.7614.76 -27

Aug 12 2025

