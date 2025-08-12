Juniper Hotels standalone net profit declines 27.10% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.00% to Rs 189.90 crore

Net profit of Juniper Hotels declined 27.10% to Rs 10.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 14.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 10.00% to Rs 189.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 172.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.189.90172.6438.0333.0860.5238.5937.2917.7110.7614.76

Powered by Capital Market - Live News