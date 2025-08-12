Oswal Overseas reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.41 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 97.23% to Rs 0.61 crore

Net Loss of Oswal Overseas reported to Rs 2.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 97.23% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 22.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.6122.02-201.64-5.27-1.50-1.41-2.41-2.32-2.41-2.32

