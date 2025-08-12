Tuni Textile Mills standalone net profit rises 66.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.87% to Rs 22.77 crore

Net profit of Tuni Textile Mills rose 66.67% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.87% to Rs 22.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 22.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.22.7722.973.602.570.320.240.270.160.200.12

