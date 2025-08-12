SBEC Sugar reports consolidated net loss of Rs 26.05 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 15.08% to Rs 119.88 crore

Net Loss of SBEC Sugar reported to Rs 26.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 12.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 15.08% to Rs 119.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 141.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.119.88141.17-10.561.69-21.21-6.99-26.05-12.33-26.05-12.33

