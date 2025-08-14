Samhi Hotels consolidated net profit rises 308.51% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.93% to Rs 272.21 crore

Net profit of Samhi Hotels rose 308.51% to Rs 17.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 8.93% to Rs 272.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 249.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.272.21249.8933.2532.8454.9733.4225.903.4817.284.23

