Bhagyanagar India standalone net profit rises 207.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.26% to Rs 2.45 crore

Net profit of Bhagyanagar India rose 207.50% to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 10.26% to Rs 2.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2.452.7365.7125.272.301.251.720.671.230.40

