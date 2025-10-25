Jhandewalas Foods reports Rs 2 crore sales for Naman Ghee in D-Mart Jaipur outlets

Jhandewalas Foods has reported sales of approximately Rs 2 crore from its Naman brand ghee at D-Mart stores across Jaipur within a period of four to five months.

The company said the sales reflect strong consumer acceptance of the brand. Encouraged by the response, Jhandewalas Foods is exploring expansion opportunities for Naman products in other regions and through additional modern trade channels to strengthen market presence and support growth.

Jhandewalas Foods is engaged in manufacturing of food products like different types of ghees, chai masala, spice mixes, poha masala, ready to mix product, ready to eat products and chutneys. It is also engaged in the marketing of saffron, poha, pasta, quinoa pasta, groundnut oil, papad, A2 ghee.