Zen Technologies consolidated net profit declines 5.22% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 28.23% to Rs 173.57 crore

Net profit of Zen Technologies declined 5.22% to Rs 59.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 62.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 28.23% to Rs 173.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 241.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.173.57241.8437.2433.0887.9186.2182.1982.3759.4062.67

