Gujarat Raffia Industries standalone net profit rises 16.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 28.31% to Rs 5.47 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Raffia Industries rose 16.67% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 28.31% to Rs 5.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.5.477.639.14-4.590.430.400.080.070.070.06

