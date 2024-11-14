Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Gujarat Raffia Industries standalone net profit rises 16.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 5:32 PM IST
Sales decline 28.31% to Rs 5.47 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Raffia Industries rose 16.67% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 28.31% to Rs 5.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales5.477.63 -28 OPM %9.14-4.59 -PBDT0.430.40 8 PBT0.080.07 14 NP0.070.06 17

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 5:20 PM IST

