Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services consolidated net profit rises 59.56% in the June 2024 quarter

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services consolidated net profit rises 59.56% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:44 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 37.07% to Rs 211.78 crore

Net profit of Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services rose 59.56% to Rs 30.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 37.07% to Rs 211.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 154.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales211.78154.51 37 OPM %25.3426.80 -PBDT54.4036.24 50 PBT42.9629.37 46 NP30.3819.04 60

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news: US denies involvement in Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's resignation

Nifty 50 CEO earnings surge: 1 in 5 now earns over Rs 50 crore: Report

NZ food bank distributes candy with lethal amount of methamphetamine

Biden admin approves fighter jets' sale to Israel in over $20 bn deal

US agency to pay $45 mn over pregnancy discrimination among employees

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:53 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story