Bharat Agri Fert & Realty reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.27 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 9:22 AM IST
Sales rise 30.36% to Rs 6.57 crore

Net Loss of Bharat Agri Fert & Realty reported to Rs 2.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 30.36% to Rs 6.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales6.575.04 30 OPM %-7.91-20.44 -PBDT-1.18-1.44 18 PBT-2.29-2.33 2 NP-2.27-2.32 2

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 7:42 AM IST

