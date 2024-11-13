Cello World consolidated net profit rises 2.06% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.22% to Rs 490.06 crore

Net profit of Cello World rose 2.06% to Rs 81.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 79.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 0.22% to Rs 490.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 488.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

