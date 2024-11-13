Mayukh Dealtrade consolidated net profit rises 129.63% in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 9:22 AM IST
Sales rise 239.13% to Rs 1.56 crore

Net profit of Mayukh Dealtrade rose 129.63% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 239.13% to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1.560.46 239 OPM %59.6293.48 -PBDT0.950.43 121 PBT0.850.34 150 NP0.620.27 130

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 7:42 AM IST

