Mayukh Dealtrade consolidated net profit rises 129.63% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Mayukh Dealtrade rose 129.63% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 239.13% to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1.560.4659.6293.480.950.430.850.340.620.27

