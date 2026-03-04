Bharat Coking Coal announced that Rajesh Kumar (Director - Finance) has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with immediate effect, replacing M.S. Raju, GM (Finance).

The company was listed on the stock exchange on 19 January 2026. The counter debuted at Rs 45.21, reflecting a premium of 96.57% compared with the issue price of Rs 23.

Bharat Coking Coal (BCCL) produces coking coal, non-coking coal, and washed coal. It is India's largest producer of coking coal and operates primarily in the Jharia coalfields of Jharkhand and the Raniganj coalfields of West Bengal. It is the wholly owned subsidiary of Coal India and was conferred with Mini Ratna status in 2014.