Bharat Coking Coal subscribed 8.08 times

The offer received bids 280.50 crore shares as against 34.69 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Bharat Coking Coal (BCCL) received bids for 2,80,50,57,000 shares as against 34,69,46,500 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Friday (9 January 2026). The issue was subscribed 8.08 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Friday (9 January 2026) and it will close on Tuesday (13 January 2026). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 21 and 23 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 600 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The offer is a pure offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 46.57 crore equity shares of face value Rs 10 each by Coal India. At the upper price band of Rs 23 per equity share Caol India will raise Rs 1,071 crore. The IPO includes a reservation of up to 2.32 crore equity shares for eligible employees and up to 4.66 crore shares for eligible shareholders of Coal India under the shareholder reservation portion. Ahead of the IPO, Bharat Coking Coal on 8 January 2026, the company raised Rs 273.13 crore from anchor investors, by allotting 11.87 crore shares at Rs 23 each to 15 anchor investors.

Bharat Coking Coal (BCCL) produces coking coal, non-coking coal, and washed coal. BCCL is India壮 largest producer of coking coal and operates primarily in the Jharia coalfields of Jharkhand and the Raniganj coalfields of West Bengal. It is the wholly-owned subsidiary of Coal India and was conferred with Mini Ratna status in 2014. The primary product is coking coal, catering to the steel and power industries. BCCL had an estimated coking coal reserve of approximately 7,910 million tonnes (mt) as of 01 Apri 2024. It accounted for 58.50% of the total domestic coking coal production in India in FY 2025.