Mahindra & Mahindra announces change in senior management

With effect from 01 April 2026

Mahindra & Mahindra announced change in senior management:

(i) Ruzbeh Irani, President - Group Human Resources, shall retire from the Company with effect from the close of business hours 1 April 2026, pursuant to his reaching the age of superannuation and his consequent cessation as the Senior Management Personnel of the Company;

(ii) Rohit Thakur shall be appointed as the Group Chief Human Resources Officer and form part of Senior Management Personnel of the Company with effect from 2 April 2026.

