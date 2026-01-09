Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra & Mahindra announces change in senior management

Mahindra & Mahindra announces change in senior management

Image
Last Updated : Jan 09 2026 | 10:31 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

With effect from 01 April 2026

Mahindra & Mahindra announced change in senior management:

(i) Ruzbeh Irani, President - Group Human Resources, shall retire from the Company with effect from the close of business hours 1 April 2026, pursuant to his reaching the age of superannuation and his consequent cessation as the Senior Management Personnel of the Company;

(ii) Rohit Thakur shall be appointed as the Group Chief Human Resources Officer and form part of Senior Management Personnel of the Company with effect from 2 April 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

JSW Steel reports consolidated crude steel production of 7.48MT in Q3 FY26

Astra Microwave JV secure Rs 275-cr order from Indian Air Force

Transformer & Rectifiers drops after CEO, Mukul Srivastava resigns; Q3 PAT climbs 37% YoY

Stock Alert: Powergrid, RVNL, Sagar Cements. Astra Micorwave, Bharat Forge

INR continues to stay strained amid firm dollar, muted equities

First Published: Jan 09 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story