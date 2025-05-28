Bharat Dynamics declines after Q4 PAT slides 6% YoY to Rs 273 cr

Bharat Dynamics slipped 1.42% to Rs 1,198.05 after the company reported a 5.54% decline in net profit to Rs 272.77 crore, despite a 108.05% surge in total revenue from operations to Rs 1,776.98 crore in Q4 FY25 compared with Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) fell 2.5% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 378.18 crore during the quarter.

Total expenses soared 170.11% YoY to Rs 1,498.37 crore. The cost of materials consumed rose 121.8% YoY to Rs 1,389.92 crore, while employee benefits expense declined 10.3% YoY to Rs 137.89 crore in the same period.

On a full-year basis, Bharat Dynamics net profit declined 10.29% to Rs 549.65 crore on a 41.37% rise in revenue to Rs 3,323.07 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Meanwhile, the board of directors also recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.65 per equity share with a face value of Rs 5 each for FY25, subject to shareholder approval.

Bharat Dynamics is engaged in the manufacturing of missiles and allied defense equipment. The company provides the majority of its goods and services to the Indian Armed Forces and the Government of India.

