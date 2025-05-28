Ravindra Energy Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Precision Camshafts Ltd, OCCL Ltd, Apollo Micro Systems Ltd and State Trading Corporation of India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 May 2025.

Precision Camshafts Ltd, OCCL Ltd, Apollo Micro Systems Ltd and State Trading Corporation of India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 May 2025.

Ravindra Energy Ltd soared 19.98% to Rs 143.5 at 11:59 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22096 shares in the past one month.

Precision Camshafts Ltd surged 14.42% to Rs 195.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17922 shares in the past one month.

OCCL Ltd spiked 13.07% to Rs 97.27. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10507 shares in the past one month.

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd jumped 11.17% to Rs 173.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 20.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13.61 lakh shares in the past one month.

State Trading Corporation of India Ltd spurt 10.82% to Rs 152.15. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 59515 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16692 shares in the past one month.

