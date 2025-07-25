Bharat Electronics bags additional defence orders worth Rs 563 cr

Bharat Electronics (BEL) has announced that it has secured additional orders worth Rs 563 crore since its last disclosure on 30 June 2025.

According to an exchange filing, the new orders include a wide array of defence-related equipment and services such as the National Maritime Domain Awareness system, inertial navigation systems for guns, communication equipment, active antenna array units, SATCOM interception systems, seekers, target acquisition systems, jammers, spares, and other related services.

The official announcement was made on 24 July 2025, after market hours.

Bharat Electronics (BEL) is a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India. It manufactures electronic products and systems for the army, navy, and air force. The Government of India (GoI) remains BEL's largest shareholder with the current shareholding of 51.14%.