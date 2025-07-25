Dish TV India Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Dish TV India Ltd is quoting at Rs 5.58, down 1.76% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock in last one year as compared to a 0.1% in NIFTY and a 19.04% down 9.07% in the Nifty Media index.

Dish TV India Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5.58, down 1.76% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.8% on the day, quoting at 24860.4. The Sensex is at 81561.31, down 0.76%.Dish TV India Ltd has added around 13.18% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Dish TV India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.64% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1714.35, down 1.98% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.97 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 25.03 lakh shares in last one month.