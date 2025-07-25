Emami Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Emami Ltd is quoting at Rs 575, down 0.83% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock in last one year as compared to a 0.1% in NIFTY and a 12.84% down 9.07% in the Nifty FMCG index.

Emami Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 575, down 0.83% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.8% on the day, quoting at 24860.4. The Sensex is at 81561.31, down 0.76%.Emami Ltd has gained around 0.15% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Emami Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.81% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55085.85, down 0.75% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.53 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.54 lakh shares in last one month.