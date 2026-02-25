Bharat Electronics bags Rs 733-cr defence orders

Bharat Electronics (BEL) announced that it has secured additional orders worth Rs 733 crore since its last disclosure on 6 February 2026.The orders include TR modules, communication equipment, encryptors, radars, jammers, software solutions, test equipment, upgrades, and spares, further strengthening the companys defence electronics order book.
Bharat Electronics (BEL) is a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India. It manufactures electronic products and systems for the army, navy, and air force.
The companys standalone net profit jumped 20.81% to Rs 1,590.06 crore on a 23.72% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 7,121.98 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25. The companys order book position stood at Rs 73,015 crore as of 1 January 2026.
The counter rose 0.86% to Rs 438.75 on the BSE.
