Waaree Energies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

SpiceJet Ltd, Websol Energy System Ltd, Premier Energies Ltd and Welspun Living Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 February 2026.

Waaree Energies Ltd tumbled 10.18% to Rs 2717.25 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 87566 shares in the past one month.

SpiceJet Ltd lost 9.99% to Rs 12.88. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1923.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 127.55 lakh shares in the past one month.

Websol Energy System Ltd crashed 7.33% to Rs 56.62. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.15 lakh shares in the past one month. Premier Energies Ltd fell 6.15% to Rs 730. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.11 lakh shares in the past one month. Welspun Living Ltd dropped 4.81% to Rs 127.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.4 lakh shares in the past one month.