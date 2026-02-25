Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Waaree Energies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Waaree Energies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : Feb 25 2026 | 3:04 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

SpiceJet Ltd, Websol Energy System Ltd, Premier Energies Ltd and Welspun Living Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 February 2026.

SpiceJet Ltd, Websol Energy System Ltd, Premier Energies Ltd and Welspun Living Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 February 2026.

Waaree Energies Ltd tumbled 10.18% to Rs 2717.25 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 87566 shares in the past one month.

SpiceJet Ltd lost 9.99% to Rs 12.88. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1923.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 127.55 lakh shares in the past one month.

Websol Energy System Ltd crashed 7.33% to Rs 56.62. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.15 lakh shares in the past one month.

Premier Energies Ltd fell 6.15% to Rs 730. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.11 lakh shares in the past one month.

Welspun Living Ltd dropped 4.81% to Rs 127.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.4 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Acuite Ratings reaffirms ratings of Ashoka Buildconn at 'AA/A1+'

Volumes spurt at Concord Biotech Ltd counter

Mastek UK wins sustainability excellence award from EcoVadis

Tata Power signs MoU with University of Warwick

Generic Engineering Construction & Projects Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

First Published: Feb 25 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story