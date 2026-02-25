TCS partners with GitLab Inc.

To accelerate enterprise innovation through intelligent orchestration and agentic AI automation

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has partnered with GitLab Inc., the intelligent orchestration platform for DevSecOps, to use intelligent orchestration and agentic AI automation to help enterprises accelerate innovation velocity at scale.

This collaboration combines TCS' expertise in AI-led enterprise transformation capabilities with GitLab's pre built AI agents and intelligent orchestration for software development. Together, TCS and GitLab will enable customers to accelerate software delivery, enhance security, and orchestrate AI agents across the entire software development lifecycle (SDLC) within their organization's full context, standards, and guardrails.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News