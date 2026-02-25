Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Concord Biotech Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Concord Biotech Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 25 2026 | 3:04 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Concord Biotech Ltd notched up volume of 70.02 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 70.24 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 99683 shares

Usha Martin Ltd, Schaeffler India Ltd, Waaree Energies Ltd, Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 25 February 2026.

Concord Biotech Ltd notched up volume of 70.02 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 70.24 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 99683 shares. The stock rose 14.00% to Rs.1,226.80. Volumes stood at 56100 shares in the last session.

Usha Martin Ltd recorded volume of 82.46 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 21.22 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.89 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.73% to Rs.425.25. Volumes stood at 2.96 lakh shares in the last session.

Schaeffler India Ltd recorded volume of 10.37 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 72399 shares. The stock gained 3.94% to Rs.4,245.90. Volumes stood at 2.77 lakh shares in the last session.

Waaree Energies Ltd recorded volume of 130.42 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.41 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10.51 lakh shares. The stock lost 9.59% to Rs.2,733.40. Volumes stood at 22.95 lakh shares in the last session.

Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd witnessed volume of 24.84 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.08 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.11% to Rs.469.80. Volumes stood at 2 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mastek UK wins sustainability excellence award from EcoVadis

Tata Power signs MoU with University of Warwick

Generic Engineering Construction & Projects Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Indices trade with moderate gains; pharma shares rally

Univastu India gains on securing Rs 485.67-cr Metro Line 6 order

First Published: Feb 25 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story