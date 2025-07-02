Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Forge completes acquisition of AAM India Manufacturing

Bharat Forge completes acquisition of AAM India Manufacturing

Image
Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 2:52 PM IST
Bharat Forge has successfully concluded the acquisition of AAM India Manufacturing (AAM India) at an equity value of Rs 746.46 crore including Cash on books of the acquired entity of Rs 189.48 crore. This cash is available for addressing future growth opportunities.

The final equity value is subject to Net Working Capital adjustments as of 30 June 2025.

The company added, "We are acquiring an entity which has a formidable name in the automotive products space supplying to all major OEM across traditional and New Mobility technology. This acquisition will enable us to complement our component offerings with products solutions to OEMs in India & Globally."

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 2:28 PM IST

