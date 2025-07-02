Volumes spurt at Rites Ltd counter

Rites Ltd notched up volume of 250.87 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 24.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10.37 lakh shares
Tata Communications Ltd, Sai Life Sciences Ltd, Apollo Tyres Ltd, Zensar Technologies Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 02 July 2025.
Rites Ltd notched up volume of 250.87 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 24.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10.37 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.91% to Rs.292.75. Volumes stood at 4.67 lakh shares in the last session.
Tata Communications Ltd recorded volume of 28.78 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.07 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.97% to Rs.1,811.50. Volumes stood at 2.51 lakh shares in the last session.
Sai Life Sciences Ltd recorded volume of 71.9 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.06 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.93 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.26% to Rs.797.40. Volumes stood at 1.71 lakh shares in the last session.
Apollo Tyres Ltd notched up volume of 64.89 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.33 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10.25 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.99% to Rs.465.55. Volumes stood at 4.2 lakh shares in the last session.
Zensar Technologies Ltd recorded volume of 20.08 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.37 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.74 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.54% to Rs.853.60. Volumes stood at 2.17 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app