Volumes spurt at Rites Ltd counter

Tata Communications Ltd, Sai Life Sciences Ltd, Apollo Tyres Ltd, Zensar Technologies Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 02 July 2025.

Rites Ltd notched up volume of 250.87 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 24.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10.37 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.91% to Rs.292.75. Volumes stood at 4.67 lakh shares in the last session.

Tata Communications Ltd recorded volume of 28.78 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.07 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.97% to Rs.1,811.50. Volumes stood at 2.51 lakh shares in the last session.

Sai Life Sciences Ltd recorded volume of 71.9 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.06 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.93 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.26% to Rs.797.40. Volumes stood at 1.71 lakh shares in the last session. Apollo Tyres Ltd notched up volume of 64.89 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.33 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10.25 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.99% to Rs.465.55. Volumes stood at 4.2 lakh shares in the last session. Zensar Technologies Ltd recorded volume of 20.08 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.37 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.74 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.54% to Rs.853.60. Volumes stood at 2.17 lakh shares in the last session.