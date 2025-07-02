Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Rites Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Rites Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 2:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Rites Ltd notched up volume of 250.87 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 24.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10.37 lakh shares

Tata Communications Ltd, Sai Life Sciences Ltd, Apollo Tyres Ltd, Zensar Technologies Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 02 July 2025.

Rites Ltd notched up volume of 250.87 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 24.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10.37 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.91% to Rs.292.75. Volumes stood at 4.67 lakh shares in the last session.

Tata Communications Ltd recorded volume of 28.78 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.07 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.97% to Rs.1,811.50. Volumes stood at 2.51 lakh shares in the last session.

Sai Life Sciences Ltd recorded volume of 71.9 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.06 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.93 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.26% to Rs.797.40. Volumes stood at 1.71 lakh shares in the last session.

Apollo Tyres Ltd notched up volume of 64.89 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.33 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10.25 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.99% to Rs.465.55. Volumes stood at 4.2 lakh shares in the last session.

Zensar Technologies Ltd recorded volume of 20.08 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.37 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.74 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.54% to Rs.853.60. Volumes stood at 2.17 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd eases for fifth straight session

United Spirits Ltd down for fifth straight session

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank total deposits jump 9% YoY to Rs 53,803 cr in June'25

HCL Technologies expands collaboration with Equinor

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story