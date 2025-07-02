Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 1267.7, down 0.71% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 1.36% in last one year as compared to a 4.77% rally in NIFTY and a 10.78% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1267.7, down 0.71% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.38% on the day, quoting at 25444.25. The Sensex is at 83364.59, down 0.4%.Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd has added around 1.55% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 3.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22041.25, up 0.09% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.42 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 16.98 lakh shares in last one month.