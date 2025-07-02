Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Image
Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 2:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 1267.7, down 0.71% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 1.36% in last one year as compared to a 4.77% rally in NIFTY and a 10.78% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1267.7, down 0.71% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.38% on the day, quoting at 25444.25. The Sensex is at 83364.59, down 0.4%.Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd has added around 1.55% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 3.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22041.25, up 0.09% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.42 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 16.98 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1267.5, down 0.76% on the day. Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd tumbled 1.36% in last one year as compared to a 4.77% rally in NIFTY and a 10.78% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 19.92 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd eases for fifth straight session

United Spirits Ltd down for fifth straight session

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank total deposits jump 9% YoY to Rs 53,803 cr in June'25

HCL Technologies expands collaboration with Equinor

Barometers trade in negative terrain; European mrkt advance

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story