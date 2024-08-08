Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Forge consolidated net profit declines 9.22% in the June 2024 quarter

Bharat Forge consolidated net profit declines 9.22% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 5.90% to Rs 4106.15 crore

Net profit of Bharat Forge declined 9.22% to Rs 202.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 223.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.90% to Rs 4106.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3877.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales4106.153877.27 6 OPM %18.0515.36 -PBDT669.58547.57 22 PBT451.31341.48 32 NP202.81223.40 -9

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Motorola Edge 50 goes on sale with introductory offers: Price, specs, more

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES Day 13: Aditi in action at 12:30 PM; IND vs ESP hockey at 5:30 PM

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 400 pts; market breadth positive amid gains in mid, small-cap stocks

Hijab ban in Mumbai college explained: Supreme Court to hear plea on Aug 9

Aadhar Housing Finance shares soar 5% on solid Q1 earnings; details here

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 1:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story