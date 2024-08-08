Sugal & Damani Share Brokers standalone net profit rises 188.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1368.18% to Rs 6.46 croreNet profit of Sugal & Damani Share Brokers rose 188.00% to Rs 1.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1368.18% to Rs 6.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales6.460.44 1368 OPM %25.8525.00 -PBDT1.920.67 187 PBT1.910.66 189 NP1.440.50 188
