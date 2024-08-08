Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Ashima reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.35 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Aug 08 2024
Sales rise 45.66% to Rs 77.71 crore

Net profit of Ashima reported to Rs 1.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 45.66% to Rs 77.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 53.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales77.7153.35 46 OPM %4.70-0.66 -PBDT2.43-0.49 LP PBT1.25-1.56 LP NP1.35-1.57 LP

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 1:50 PM IST

