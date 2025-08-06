Bharat Forge consolidated net profit rises 39.87% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.81% to Rs 3908.75 crore

Net profit of Bharat Forge rose 39.87% to Rs 283.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 202.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 4.81% to Rs 3908.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4106.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.3908.754106.1517.1318.05637.09669.58410.99451.31283.68202.81

