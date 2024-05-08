Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Forge consolidated net profit rises 74.13% in the March 2024 quarter

Bharat Forge consolidated net profit rises 74.13% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Sales rise 14.75% to Rs 4164.21 crore

Net profit of Bharat Forge rose 74.13% to Rs 235.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 135.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.75% to Rs 4164.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3629.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 80.02% to Rs 951.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 528.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.47% to Rs 15682.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12910.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales4164.213629.05 15 15682.0712910.26 21 OPM %15.4512.07 -16.3113.43 - PBDT583.15398.48 46 2299.511608.32 43 PBT376.05217.34 73 1451.31872.74 66 NP235.95135.50 74 951.13528.36 80

