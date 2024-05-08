Wealth First Portfolio Managers consolidated net profit rises 983.59% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 178.97% to Rs 14.59 crore

Net profit of Wealth First Portfolio Managers rose 983.59% to Rs 13.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 178.97% to Rs 14.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 208.60% to Rs 42.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 84.23% to Rs 54.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

