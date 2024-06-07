Bharat Forge Ltd up for third straight session

Bharat Forge Ltd is quoting at Rs 1577.65, up 1.32% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 92.87% in last one year as compared to a 24.64% jump in NIFTY and a 68.55% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

Bharat Forge Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1577.65, up 1.32% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.78% on the day, quoting at 23226.9. The Sensex is at 76503.7, up 1.9%. Bharat Forge Ltd has gained around 12.28% in last one month.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bharat Forge Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 10.26% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24396.7, up 1.5% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.04 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 23.34 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1578.35, up 1.18% on the day. Bharat Forge Ltd is up 92.87% in last one year as compared to a 24.64% jump in NIFTY and a 68.55% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 50.45 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News