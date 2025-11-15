Bharat Gears standalone net profit declines 46.83% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.40% to Rs 204.74 crore

Net profit of Bharat Gears declined 46.83% to Rs 7.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 24.40% to Rs 204.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 164.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

