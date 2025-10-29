Bharat Heavy Electricals consolidated net profit rises 253.17% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.09% to Rs 7511.80 crore

Net profit of Bharat Heavy Electricals rose 253.17% to Rs 374.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 106.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.09% to Rs 7511.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6584.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.7511.806584.107.734.18574.69201.51499.23141.42374.89106.15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News