JK Agri Genetics reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.09 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Net Loss of JK Agri Genetics reported to Rs 5.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 13.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 34.78% to Rs 19.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 29.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.19.0729.24-34.24-58.31-6.74-17.81-7.59-18.78-5.09-13.32

