Larsen & Toubro consolidated net profit rises 15.63% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.44% to Rs 67983.53 crore

Net profit of Larsen & Toubro rose 15.63% to Rs 3926.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3395.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.44% to Rs 67983.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 61554.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

