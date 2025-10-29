Astec Lifesciences reports standalone net loss of Rs 24.45 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 25.20% to Rs 73.72 crore

Net Loss of Astec Lifesciences reported to Rs 24.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 38.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 25.20% to Rs 73.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 98.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.73.7298.55-9.05-20.01-13.99-27.08-24.45-38.57-24.45-38.57

