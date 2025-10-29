Arka Fincap standalone net profit declines 15.42% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.29% to Rs 232.25 crore

Net profit of Arka Fincap declined 15.42% to Rs 25.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 30.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 17.29% to Rs 232.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 198.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.232.25198.0171.4572.6136.7933.8233.6531.9125.6230.29

