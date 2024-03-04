Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

MOIL Ltd, Data Patterns (India) Ltd, ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd and Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 March 2024.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd spiked 13.67% to Rs 268.1 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 69.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23.51 lakh shares in the past one month.

MOIL Ltd soared 10.39% to Rs 308.55. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.13 lakh shares in the past one month.

Data Patterns (India) Ltd surged 7.11% to Rs 2987.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 46601 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.26 lakh shares in the past one month.

ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd advanced 7.03% to Rs 931.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 29213 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12324 shares in the past one month.

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd added 6.66% to Rs 350.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 56678 shares in the past one month.

